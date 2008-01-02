Thousands Apply for Hotel's Chief Beer Officer Post

A bid by the Four Points hotel chain, a division of Sheraton, to recruit a CBO (chief beer officer) for its new worldwide beer program drew thousands of applicants.

The job involves visiting breweries, beer festivals and bars, and selecting beers for hotel menus. The part-time position attracted more than 7,000 applications from more than 30 countries — the most the hotel chain has ever received for a job opening.

The winning candidate: a 27-year-old brewery manager from Arizona who reportedly decorates his home with beer barrels.

