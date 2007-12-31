© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pakistan to Decide Whether to Delay Election

By Philip Reeves
Published December 31, 2007 at 6:00 AM EST

The chaos following the assassination of Pakistan's opposition leader Benazir Bhutto may well mean that the parliamentary elections she planned to contest will be postponed. Pakistan's government is expected to decide New Year's Day, whether to go ahead with the vote now scheduled for next week.

Bhutto's Pakistan Peoples Party has said it will take part in those elections. And over the weekend, the party made a decision that will keep in power the dynasty that's led it from the beginning.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Philip Reeves
Philip Reeves is an award-winning international correspondent covering South America. Previously, he served as NPR's correspondent covering Pakistan, Afghanistan, and India.
See stories by Philip Reeves