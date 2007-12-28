Bhutto's Body Taken to Family Village

The body of murdered Pakistan opposition leader Benazir Bhutto arrived in her family village for burial. Thousands of mourners turned out as a military aircraft carrying the former prime minister's body touched down with her husband and three children. Bhutto's killing after a campaign rally triggered rioting and looting in parts of the country. At least 10 people died in the violence. Police say Bhutto and 20 others were killed when a gun man fired several shots at Bhutto and then blew himself up.

After an attempt on her life in October, Bhutto sent an e-mail that was reported on CNN. In it she wrote that if anything should happen to her she would hold Pakistan's President Pervez Musharraf responsible for not providing her with adequate security. Pakistan's ambassador to the U.S., Mahmud Ali Durrani, downplayed the comments, saying his government had done all that was necessary and that "real terrorists" were after her.

