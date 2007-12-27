© 2023 Public Radio East
Pakistan's Musharraf Orders Mourning for Bhutto

Published December 27, 2007 at 12:57 PM EST

Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf announces three days of mourning for Benazir Bhutto, his longtime adversary who was killed at a rally in Rawalpindi. In a nationally televised speech, he says, "This cruelty is the work of those terrorists with whom we are fighting."

He went on to say, "The biggest threat to Pakistan and this nation is from these terrorists. I seek unity and support from the nation. We will not sit and rest until we get rid of these terrorists, root them out."

