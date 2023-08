Pakistani opposition leader Benazir Bhutto was killed after being shot in the neck and chest as she was leaving a rally in Rawalpindi, near the capital Islamabad. The gunman then blew himself up. Rashed Rehman, the executive editor of the Post newspaper in Lahore, Pakistan recalls meeting Bhutto when she was campaigning in Lahore.

Rehman speaks with Steve Inskeep.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.