© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ahmed Rashid on the Benazir Bhutto Assassination

Fresh Air
Published December 27, 2007 at 11:00 AM EST
Benazir Bhutto surveys the crowd at a political rally in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on Thursday. As the rally broke up, Bhutto was shot by a gunman who then blew himself up.
Aamir Qureshi
/
AFP/Getty Images
Benazir Bhutto surveys the crowd at a political rally in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on Thursday. As the rally broke up, Bhutto was shot by a gunman who then blew himself up.

Pakistani journalist Ahmed Rashid, a regular guest on Fresh Air, returns to discuss developments in Pakistan, where former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto died after an attack at a political rally that also killed at least 20 others.

Bhutto recently had returned to Pakistan from an eight-year exile to challenge President Pervez Musharraf for the country's leadership.

Ahmed Rashid covers Pakistani politics and culture for various Western publications; he has written extensively about the rise of Islamic fundamentalism in the country.

Copyright 2023 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.