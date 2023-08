Jazz pianist Oscar Peterson, who grew up in Montreal and called Canada home for his whole life, has died at the age of 82.

He led the Oscar Peterson Trio for much of the 1950s and collaborated with jazz luminaries such as Coleman Hawkins, Ben Webster, Milt Jackson, Herb Ellis, Louis Armstrong, Stephane Grappelli, Ella Fitzgerald and Clark Terry.

Peterson died of kidney failure at his home Sunday.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.