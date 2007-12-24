© 2023 Public Radio East
Greenland Glacier Studied for Insight into Warming

By Richard Harris
Published December 24, 2007 at 4:00 PM EST

Scientists are studying the Greenland glacier to see how quickly it might melt in a warming world. Lakes form on the surface of the glacier in midsummer, and that water pours down through the ice, to the bedrock below — and ultimately to the ocean.

Scientists camping near one of those lakes last summer cobbled together an impromptu instrument to try to measure how quickly water was rushing out of the lake.

Richard Harris
Award-winning journalist Richard Harris has reported on a wide range of topics in science, medicine and the environment since he joined NPR in 1986. In early 2014, his focus shifted from an emphasis on climate change and the environment to biomedical research.
