© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Judge Weighs Legality of CIA Tapes' Destruction

By Ari Shapiro
Published December 21, 2007 at 4:00 PM EST

Bush administration lawyers told a federal judge Friday that there's no evidence that the CIA violated the judge's order when it destroyed videotapes of interrogations of al-Qaida suspects.

The judge had ordered that materials related to harsh interrogations at Guantanamo be preserved. The government lawyers say the action on the tapes did not happen at Guantanamo.

Lawyers for detainees said the destruction of the tapes makes them fear that other related materials are not being saved.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
See stories by Ari Shapiro