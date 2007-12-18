© 2023 Public Radio East
Divorce is Hidden Cost of Iraq War, Couple Says

By Karen Brown
Published December 18, 2007 at 4:00 PM EST

Last spring, Anna and Peter Mohan, a young couple from Western Massachusetts, were coping with the aftermath of war.

Peter has suffered from severe post-traumatic stress disorder since his 2004 return from Iraq. The couple had hoped that psychiatric treatment would get Peter back on track and help to save their marriage, but that didn't happen.

The Mohans speak once more about the unraveling of their marriage — which they see as one of the many hidden costs of the war.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Karen Brown