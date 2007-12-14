© 2023 Public Radio East
MLB Players, Owners Ignored Banned Drug Use

By Steve Inskeep,
John Feinstein
Published December 14, 2007 at 6:00 AM EST

Major League Baseball players are likely to respond with anger over the new report about steroid use in baseball, and make claims of hearsay. The report by former Sen. George Mitchell comes after a 20-month investigation. The league's commissioners, club officials, and players knew what was going on and turned their backs because they liked the statistics: homeruns, sold-out stadiums, etc. But they now support the report because they're embarrassed.

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
John Feinstein
Every week since 1988, Morning Edition listeners have tuned in to hear reports and commentaries on events such as the NBA Finals, Wimbledon, the NFL playoffs, the MLB All-Star game and the U.S. Open golf championship from award-winning author John Feinstein. He has also contributed to The Washington Post and Sporting News Radio since 1992, America Online since 2000 and Golf Digest and Gold World since 2003.