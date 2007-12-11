© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sentencing Panel May Cut Crack Cocaine Terms

By Nina Totenberg
Published December 11, 2007 at 6:00 AM EST

Nearly 20,000 people convicted of drug offenses could find out today if they'll be spending less time in prison. The U.S. Sentencing Commission may reduce the extra punishment that's given for crimes involving crack, as compared to powdered, cocaine.

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that federal judges may give lighter sentences to crack cocaine defendants than required by old federal guidelines. The commission is considering whether to change the rules retroactively.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Nina Totenberg
Nina Totenberg is NPR's award-winning legal affairs correspondent. Her reports air regularly on NPR's critically acclaimed newsmagazines All Things Considered, Morning Edition, and Weekend Edition.
See stories by Nina Totenberg