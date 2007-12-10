Kosovo's Albanians Eye Breakaway as Talks End

After nearly two years of negotiations, the future of Kosovo is still in dispute. Kosovo's Albanian majority — known as Kosovars — are anxious to declare independence. But Serbia, which lost effective control of Kosovo as a result of NATO intervention, adamantly opposes full independence for the province.

Today is the deadline for U.N.-sponsored talks on the future of the small province of Serbia that was the target of a massive bombing campaign by NATO in 1999.

