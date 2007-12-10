© 2023 Public Radio East
Kosovo's Albanians Eye Breakaway as Talks End

By Eleanor Beardsley
Published December 10, 2007 at 6:00 AM EST
Demonstrators in Pristina, Kosovo.
Eleanor Beardsley, NPR
Demonstrators in Pristina, Kosovo.

After nearly two years of negotiations, the future of Kosovo is still in dispute. Kosovo's Albanian majority — known as Kosovars — are anxious to declare independence. But Serbia, which lost effective control of Kosovo as a result of NATO intervention, adamantly opposes full independence for the province.

Today is the deadline for U.N.-sponsored talks on the future of the small province of Serbia that was the target of a massive bombing campaign by NATO in 1999.

Eleanor Beardsley
Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
