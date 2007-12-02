© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Huckabee, Obama Gain Edge in Iowa Poll

By Andrea Seabrook,
Ron ElvingKen Rudin
Published December 2, 2007 at 4:00 PM EST
John Poole, NPR

A new poll of likely caucus voters in Iowa indicates Republican Mike Huckabee has opened up a lead over GOP rival Mitt Romney in the state. The poll by the Des Moines Register has Rudy Giuliani a distant third.

On the Democratic side, the poll gives Barack Obama a slight edge over Hillary Clinton and John Edwards, but that race is still very close.

One factor that seems to be driving the polling figures is the candidates' performance in debates.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Andrea Seabrook
Andrea Seabrook covers Capitol Hill as NPR's Congressional Correspondent.
Ron Elving
Ron Elving is Senior Editor and Correspondent on the Washington Desk for NPR News, where he is frequently heard as a news analyst and writes regularly for NPR.org.
See stories by Ron Elving
Ken Rudin
See stories by Ken Rudin