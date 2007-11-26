© 2023 Public Radio East
Photographer Held by U.S. Military Faces Charges

Published November 26, 2007 at 4:00 PM EST

Bilal Hussein, an Iraqi national, worked as a photographer for the Associated Press in Iraq until he was taken into custody by the U.S. 19 months ago. No charges have been filed to date, but the U.S. military claims that the photographer is a terrorist who infiltrated the wire service.

The AP expects to hear Thursday what specific charges Hussein is being held on.

Tom Curley, president and CEO of the Associated Press, talks with Robert Siegel.

