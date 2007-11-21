© 2023 Public Radio East
Thanksgiving Menu: Football, Cranberry Relish

Published November 21, 2007 at 12:01 AM EST
Brett Favre and the Green Bay Packers will pay a visit to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day.
Jonathan Daniel
/
Getty Images
Two Thanksgiving Day traditions endure — football and cranberry relish.

They've been playing Thanksgiving games in Detroit since 1934. But for the last few years, the real turkeys have been the Lions — including a humiliating 41-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts a few years ago.

But this year, the Lions (6-4), who face Green Bay on Thursday, are in better shape. The Lions are in wildcard contention and they've traditionally had their best Thanksgiving performances against the Packers. Still, the Packers and Brett Favre, with their 9-1 record, will be tough to beat.

Renee Montagne reviews this year's NFL matchups with sports commentator John Feinstein. And Susan Stamberg persuades Feinstein to give an old family recipe a try.

