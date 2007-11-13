© 2023 Public Radio East
Poll Shows Race Distinctions in Black Community

Published November 13, 2007 at 4:00 PM EST

Pew Research Center's latest polling of African-Americans shows that a small majority of blacks believe it is appropriate to think of blacks as a single race, because of the increasing diversity in their community. And few African-Americans feel that, as a group, they are better off than five years ago.

Andy Kohut, director of the Pew Research Center for People and the Press, talks with Melissa Block.

