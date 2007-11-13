Hummingbird's Trek Ends in Illinois Zoo

Last month, Melissa Block spoke with Beloit, Wis., resident Joan Salzberg, who discovered a green-breasted mango hummingbird feeding in her backyard. The bird is rarely, if ever, seen north of Mexico. It had clearly lost its way.

Thanks to a concerted rescue effort — just in time for winter — the little hummer now calls Brookfield Zoo outside Chicago home.

The zoo's curator of birds, Anne Oiler, gives an update.

