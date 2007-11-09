© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bhutto's Brief Detention Prompts Concerns

By Philip Reeves
Published November 9, 2007 at 4:00 PM EST

Friday morning in Pakistan, a detention order was imposed on former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto. By the end of the day, it was lifted. But it prevented Bhutto from leaving home to address a rally of supporters in nearby Rawalpindi.

The United States expressed concern about her detention and urged Pakistani authorities "to quickly return to constitutional order and democratic norms."

Meanwhile, Bhutto and President Gen. Pervez Musharraf are circling each other — one seeking to hold on to power, the other seeking a return to power. A power-sharing arrangement, encouraged by the U.S., is still possible, but only if Musharraf and Bhutto can somehow meet each others demands.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Philip Reeves
Philip Reeves is an award-winning international correspondent covering South America. Previously, he served as NPR's correspondent covering Pakistan, Afghanistan, and India.
See stories by Philip Reeves