Scripted TV show runners are writers who oversee production and creative decision-making. They are members of the striking Writers Guild, but they have duties that go far beyond writing, and they are obligated to do their producing jobs even when they are forbidden to write because of the strike.

Several high-profile show runners, however, have decided not to do any work at all.

