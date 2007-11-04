© 2023 Public Radio East
Sharif Calls on U.S. to Condemn Musharraf's Actions

By Jacki Lyden
Published November 4, 2007 at 4:00 PM EST

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif says the U.S. must "put its foot down" with President Pervez Musharraf if it is sincere in its support of democracy in Pakistan. He calls the U.S. response so far to Musharraf's declaration of emergency rule "lukewarm" and "disturbing."

"I think we are on the brink of disaster," Sharif says of the current political situation in Pakistan. "One man is holding the whole nation hostage."

Sharif was ousted as prime minister in 1999, when Musharraf led a military coup against his government. Sharif was forced into exile and now lives in Saudi Arabia.

Jacki Lyden
Longtime listeners recognize Jacki Lyden's voice from her frequent work as a substitute host on NPR. As a journalist who has been with NPR since 1979, Lyden regards herself first and foremost as a storyteller and looks for the distinctive human voice in a huge range of national and international stories.
