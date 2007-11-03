Waterboarding: An Issue Before Mukasey's Bid

Michael Mukasey is now all but sure of winning Senate confirmation as attorney general. But Mukasey's nomination was almost derailed by his refusal to say whether he views the interrogation practice known as "waterboarding" as torture. The episode is only the latest in waterboarding's long history of controversy.

Host Jacki Lyden takes a step back from the week's events to look at the history of waterboarding with Darius Rejali, a professor at Reed College.

