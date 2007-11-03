© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Waterboarding: An Issue Before Mukasey's Bid

Published November 3, 2007 at 4:00 PM EDT

Michael Mukasey is now all but sure of winning Senate confirmation as attorney general. But Mukasey's nomination was almost derailed by his refusal to say whether he views the interrogation practice known as "waterboarding" as torture. The episode is only the latest in waterboarding's long history of controversy.

Host Jacki Lyden takes a step back from the week's events to look at the history of waterboarding with Darius Rejali, a professor at Reed College.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.