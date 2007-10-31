Spanish Court Delivers Verdicts in Madrid Bombings

A Spanish court read verdicts for 27 men and one woman in connection with the 2004 Madrid terror bombings that killed 191 people and wounded more than 1,800. The blasts targeted crowded, rush-hour commuter trains on the morning of March 11, 2004, traumatizing Spain.

Most of the 28 were young Muslim men of North African origin who allegedly acted out of allegiance to al-Qaida to avenge the presence of Spanish troops in Iraq and Afghanistan, although Spanish investigators say they did so without a direct order or financing from Osama bin Laden's terror network.

