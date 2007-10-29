Nissan's Pivo Car Monitors Driver Mood

RENEE MONTAGNE, host:

One thing about Nissan's Pivo is that it's more than just cute. It's supposed to make driving safer.

Our last word in business today is mood-recognition technology. The robot on the dashboard has cameras which monitor eye movement to make sure the driver isn't sleepy or angry. Nissan says drivers are less likely to have accidents if they have a little robot telling them to take it easy. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

