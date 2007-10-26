Bush Surveys California Wildfire Damage

STEVE INSKEEP, host:

On a tour of Southern California, President Bush met with residents who lost their homes and firefighters who tried to save them.

President GEORGE W. BUSH: These fires are tough, but you know better than anybody how hard it is. And so we're here to compliment you on your courage and your compassion.

NEARY: The president has declared a major disaster in a seven-county region. Losses from the fires total upwards of a billion dollars in San Diego County alone. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

