© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Turkish Troops Bolster Mountainous Iraq Border

By Ivan Watson,
Melissa Block
Published October 23, 2007 at 4:00 PM EDT

With Turkish troops gathering at Iraq's mountainous northern border, Iraqi leaders are vowing to crack down on the Kurdish separatist group known as the PKK.

Turkey has threatened to cross the border to strike at PKK fighters after 12 Turkish soldiers were killed and eight kidnapped by the PKK over the weekend.

Diplomatic talks between Turkey and Iraq on Tuesday brought promises, but it's unclear what Baghdad can do to rein in the Kurdish rebels.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Ivan Watson
Ivan Watson is currently based in Istanbul, Turkey. Following the 9-11 terrorist attacks, he has served as one of NPR's foreign "firemen," shuttling to and from hotspots around the Middle East and Central Asia.
Melissa Block
As special correspondent and guest host of NPR's news programs, Melissa Block brings her signature combination of warmth and incisive reporting. Her work over the decades has earned her journalism's highest honors, and has made her one of NPR's most familiar and beloved voices.
See stories by Melissa Block