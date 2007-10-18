Blasts Follow Return of Pakistan's Ex-Leader Bhutto

Former prime minister Benazir Bhutto ended eight years of self-imposed exile Thursday and arrived in Karachi, where tens of thousands of supporters greeted her. The return was marred by at least two explosions near her motorcade, which was surrounded by supporters.

Twice removed from the post of prime minister amid allegations of corruption, which she denies, she is now seeking an unprecedented third term in office — probably in a power-sharing arrangement with her political foe, President Gen. Pervez Musharraf.

