© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

White House, Turkey Fight Armenian Genocide Bill

By Brian Naylor
Published October 14, 2007 at 8:00 AM EDT

A House committee has voted to call on President Bush to declare that the slaughter of up to 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman Turks 90 years ago was genocide. The bill is awaiting a vote by the full House.

The modern-day Turkish government — successors to the Ottomans — is fuming. Turkey and the Bush administration worked unsuccessfully to defeat the resolution, but the battle is not over.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Brian Naylor
NPR News' Brian Naylor is a correspondent on the Washington Desk. In this role, he covers politics and federal agencies.
See stories by Brian Naylor