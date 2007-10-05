© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Track Star Marion Jones to Admit Steroid Use

By Tom Goldman
Published October 5, 2007 at 6:00 AM EDT

Track star Marion Jones made sports history by winning five medals at the 2000 summer Olympics, but now she's scheduled to appear before a New York Court to plead guilty to lying to federal agents about her use of performance enhancing drugs. Her confession comes after The Washington Post published contents of a letter Jones sent to family and friends in which she admitted doping and talked about her court date.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tom Goldman
Tom Goldman is NPR's sports correspondent. His reports can be heard throughout NPR's news programming, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered, and on NPR.org.
See stories by Tom Goldman