Track Star Marion Jones to Admit Steroid Use

Track star Marion Jones made sports history by winning five medals at the 2000 summer Olympics, but now she's scheduled to appear before a New York Court to plead guilty to lying to federal agents about her use of performance enhancing drugs. Her confession comes after The Washington Post published contents of a letter Jones sent to family and friends in which she admitted doping and talked about her court date.

