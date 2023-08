In South Africa, 3,000 gold miners are being rescued from under ground after an accident that cut power to the mine's elevator. The miners who have been brought to the surface are doing well. There have been no injuries or deaths. Yoshira Rampersadh of the South Africa Press Association in Johannesberg speaks with Deborah Amos.

