Movie Boosts Traffic to 'Into the Wild' Shrine

In an All Things Considered story last month about the new film version of the book Into the Wild, its author, Jon Krakauer, expressed concerns about the movie's impact on the bus where the real-life Christopher McCandless lived for four months in the summer of 1992.

The bus, just outside of Denali National Park in Alaska, has become a makeshift shrine to the young traveler who lost his life there.

Now, a part of the bus has been auctioned off on eBay.

