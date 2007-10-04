© 2023 Public Radio East
Craig Vows to Keep Seat after Judge Rejects Bid

By David Welna,
Michele Norris
Published October 4, 2007 at 4:00 PM EDT

Idaho Republican Sen. Larry Craig once promised to resign from the Senate at the end of September, but on Thursday, he said he intends to keep his seat until his term ends 15 months from now.

Craig's announcement came Thursday afternoon after a Minnesota judge rejected the senator's bid to withdraw his plea of guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

That plea followed Craig's arrest in June for lewd behavior in a Minneapolis airport men's bathroom.

David Welna
David Welna is NPR's national security correspondent.
Michele Norris
