A jury orders the owners of the National Basketball Association's New York Knicks to pay $11.6 million to a former team executive who endured crude insults and unwanted advances from coach Isaiah Thomas. The jury of four women and three men found Thomas and Madison Square Garden sexually harassed Anucha Browne Sanders. Employment Lawyer Aliza Herzberg speaks with Steve Inskeep.

