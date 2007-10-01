© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rebels Kill African Union Peacekeepers in Darfur

By Steve Inskeep,
Charlayne Hunter-Gault
Published October 1, 2007 at 6:00 AM EDT

At least 10 African Union soldiers were killed in Darfur over the weekend when about 1,000 rebels from the Sudan Liberation Army, the largest rebel group in Darfur, attacked the peacekeepers' base outside the town of Haskanita. The attack took place during the same weekend that Sudan allowed in a group of international "elders" who include South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu and former President Jimmy Carter.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep
Charlayne Hunter-Gault
Charlayne Hunter-Gault recently left her post as CNN's Johannesburg bureau chief and correspondent, which she had held since 1999, to pursue independent projects. Before joining CNN, she worked from Johannesburg as the chief correspondent in Africa for NPR from 1997 to 1999.