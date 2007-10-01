Rebels Kill African Union Peacekeepers in Darfur

At least 10 African Union soldiers were killed in Darfur over the weekend when about 1,000 rebels from the Sudan Liberation Army, the largest rebel group in Darfur, attacked the peacekeepers' base outside the town of Haskanita. The attack took place during the same weekend that Sudan allowed in a group of international "elders" who include South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu and former President Jimmy Carter.

