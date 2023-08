Army Gen. David Petraeus and Ryan Crocker, the U.S. Ambassador to Iraq testify before two Senate committees to give a progress report on the U.S. troop surge in Iraq. Sen. Carl Levin, a Democrat from Michigan, says the transition of the mission away from sectarian conflict will be key. Levin, ranking member on the Senate Armed Services Committee, speaks with Steve Inskeep.

