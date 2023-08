Two million adjustable rate mortgages are scheduled to reset to higher rates later this year, making monthly payments unaffordable for many homeowners. While it has been a hard time for homeowners, foreclosure agents, who buy homes that have been seized by lenders for resale, are profiting. Glen Daniels, a director at Foreclosure.com, speaks with Renee Montagne.

