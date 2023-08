There are pockets of New Orleans that have recovered, but other parishes still have shuttered stores, closed schools and hospitals. Marsh has grown over places where houses once were. The city has become a symbol of failure for the government at all levels. The biggest responsibility of government is strong, safe levees. People in the city, volunteers, college kids, churches are making the difference.

