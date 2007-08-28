© 2023 Public Radio East
Teddy Thompson, Talking Up 'Down Low'

Fresh Air
Published August 28, 2007 at 11:37 AM EDT

On his third album, Up Front & Down Low, singer-songwriter Teddy Thompson covers classic country songs including "She Thinks I Still Care," "(My Friends Are Gonna Be) Strangers," and "I'm Left, You're Right, She's Gone."

On his earlier discs, including his self-titled 2000 debut and 2006's Separate Ways, Thompson performed more of his own songs.

He's also appeared on various recordings with his parents, the British folk-rock legends Richard and Linda Thompson.

