Helping Birds Migrate Past Skyscrapers

Published August 26, 2007 at 4:00 PM EDT

In their fast-approaching fall migration, birds will face numerous obstacles as they head south. Nighttime fliers can get confused by all the urban lights and crash into skyscrapers.

In Chicago, a group called the Chicago Bird Collision Monitors has partnered with doormen and building managers to help the birds flying south.

Host Debbie Elliott talks with Lea Miller, a Chicago building manager who has rescued numerous birds at her 30-story building.

