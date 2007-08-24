© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Scope of Monster.com Data Theft Widens

Published August 24, 2007 at 6:00 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, host:

That phishing attack on the Monster.com jobsite was even worse than the company first admitted.

An executive said yesterday that confidential information was stolen from more than a million jobseekers. That's our last word in business today. The hackers who attacked Monster's site gave their hacking software program an appropriate name - info stealer monsters. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.