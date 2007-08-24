Scope of Monster.com Data Theft Widens

RENEE MONTAGNE, host:

That phishing attack on the Monster.com jobsite was even worse than the company first admitted.

An executive said yesterday that confidential information was stolen from more than a million jobseekers. That's our last word in business today. The hackers who attacked Monster's site gave their hacking software program an appropriate name - info stealer monsters. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

