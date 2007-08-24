© 2023 Public Radio East
Remembering Writer Grace Paley

Fresh Air
Published August 24, 2007 at 11:00 AM EDT

Grace Paley, an iconic and idiosyncratic American literary voice, died Wednesday. She was 84, and had battled breast cancer.

Paley wrote short stories and poems, and much of her writing was inspired by the people she knew growing up in New York, the daughter of Russian Jews.

Her first collection of stories, The Little Disturbances of Man: Stories of Men and Women at Love, was published in 1959. Her other collections included Enormous Changes at the Last Minute and Later in the Same Day.

Paley spoke to Terry Gross in 1985.

