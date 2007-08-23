© 2023 Public Radio East
True Mine Safety Will Exclude Humans

Published August 23, 2007 at 6:00 AM EDT

Experts are questioning whether the Crandall Canyon mine in Utah where six coal miners have been trapped for weeks should have been operating at all. With the high demand and high price of coal, mine safety in general is compromised because owners tend to dig in areas that have already been stressed. Ken Ward, a reporter for The Charleston Gazette in West Virginia, talks about mine safety with John Ydstie.

