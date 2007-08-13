Online Hunting Fails to Corner Followers

STEVE INSKEEP, host:

Now, people in Philadelphia may be trying to use the Internet for research or to keep track of the evaporation of their stock portfolios. But many people go online to do less productive things, like watch videos, or shop, or hunt.

That last one is according to a recent story in The Wall Street Journal. Online hunting is the topic of today's last word in business. It is the so-called sport of shooting live game with a gun controlled remotely over the Web. It was invented by an entrepreneur in Texas.

In the last two years, 33 states have outlawed this practice, which is a success for animal activists, except that very few people actually hunt online apparently. Not even the National Rifle Association supports Internet hunting, calling it inhumane. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

