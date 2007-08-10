White House Calls for Action on Illegal Immigration

The Bush administration castigated Congress on Friday for not passing comprehensive immigration legislation.

Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff and Commerce Secretary Carlos Gutierrez announced that because Congress did not act, the administration would do what it could to increase action against illegal immigration.

Among other measures, they proposed rules that would require employers to fire people whose Social Security numbers don't match that agency's records. Employers who still have such employees on their payrolls after 90 days would be fined.

