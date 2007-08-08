Teachers Prepare to See Morgan Go into Space

Sixty teachers are in Florida today, waiting for the launch of space shuttle Endeavour. Two decades ago, all of these teachers competed for a seat on a space shuttle mission. In the end, NASA picked Christa McAuliffe. She died in the Challenger accident in 1986.

Today, if all goes as planned, a second teacher from this group is finally going up into space. And the teachers have all returned to Florida to see Barbara Morgan take off.

