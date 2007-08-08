© 2023 Public Radio East
Teachers Prepare to See Morgan Go into Space

By Nell Greenfieldboyce
Published August 8, 2007 at 12:01 AM EDT

Sixty teachers are in Florida today, waiting for the launch of space shuttle Endeavour. Two decades ago, all of these teachers competed for a seat on a space shuttle mission. In the end, NASA picked Christa McAuliffe. She died in the Challenger accident in 1986.

Today, if all goes as planned, a second teacher from this group is finally going up into space. And the teachers have all returned to Florida to see Barbara Morgan take off.

Nell Greenfieldboyce
Nell Greenfieldboyce is a NPR science correspondent.
