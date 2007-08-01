What's Ahead for 'The Wall Street Journal'?

With the agreement on Rupert Murdoch's purchase of Dow Jones & Co. come many questions about where Murdoch will take the company — and its prize newspaper, The Wall Street Journal.

Murdoch heads News Corp., the world's third-largest media conglomerate – even without the Dow Jones deal. It owns Fox television, the Twentieth Century Fox studio, some 100 newspapers, including The Times of London and The New York Post, and the social networking site MySpace.

How does his latest $5 billion acquisition fit in?

Jon Fine, media columnist at Business Week, talks with Melissa Block.

