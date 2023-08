Thunderous blasts from at least three car bombs reverberated across Baghdad on Wednesday.

One struck a fuel station, enveloping at least 50 people in a fireball; another hit a popular ice cream parlor — leaving at least 60 dead and wounded.

Also Wednesday, the country's main Sunni political alliance carried through on a threat to withdraw from the government.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.