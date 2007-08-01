Committee Traces Army's Handling of Tillman Death

The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee heard testimony Wednesday from former Secretary of Defense Donald H. Rumsfeld in the inquiry into Pat Tillman's death.

An Army Ranger and former NFL star, Tillman was killed in Afghanistan in 2004.

Originally the incident was portrayed as the slaying of a hero by enemy fighters. The Army took weeks to notify Tillman's family that he was killed by friendly fire.

Lawmakers want to know how far up the chain of command the cover-up went.

