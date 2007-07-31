© 2023 Public Radio East
Groups Call for Alaska Senator to Leave Committees

Published July 31, 2007 at 4:00 PM EDT

Two Congressional watchdog groups Tuesday called on Sen. Ted Stevens (R-AK) to step down from his seats on the Senate's Commerce and Appropriations committees.

On Monday, agents from the FBI and IRS raided Stevens' home in a resort community near Anchorage, Alaska. He's being investigated as part of a political corruption inquiry that includes his son and the state's only member of the House.

Richard Mauer, staff writer for the Anchorage Daily News talks with Melissa Block about reactions there.

