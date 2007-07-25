Bulgarian Nurse Recounts Torture in Libyan Prison

Some of the medical workers released in Bulgaria on Tuesday after eight years in a Libyan prison have been talking about their experience.

Speaking at a news conference in the Bulgarian capital, Sofia, one of the nurses said she had tried to kill herself after being tortured with electrical shocks.

Three of the group were reportedly too ill to meet with the media.

The five nurses and one doctor had been sentenced to death in Libya, accused of infecting more than 400 children with the HIV virus.

